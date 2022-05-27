$52.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to post $52.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.21 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $46.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.42 billion to $199.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.32 billion to $230.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

