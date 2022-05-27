$595.23 Million in Sales Expected for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) to report $595.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.70 million and the highest is $601.70 million. Light & Wonder reported sales of $880.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Light & Wonder.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

LNW stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

