5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Purchases 250,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,824,605.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00.

VNP stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$130.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million. Analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1190083 earnings per share for the current year.

VNP has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

