$64.70 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post $64.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $50.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.64 million to $281.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTCF. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

