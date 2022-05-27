7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VIIAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
