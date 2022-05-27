89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

