AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $177,205.70 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,786. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAON by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

