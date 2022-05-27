Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
