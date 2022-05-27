Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.