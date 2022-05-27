Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FAX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.