ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 2,525,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,771.3 days.

OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($14.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

