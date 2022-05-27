abrdn’s (ABDN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.13 ($3.06).
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.
About abrdn (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
