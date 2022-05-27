abrdn’s (ABDN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.13 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,899.74). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($100,163.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

