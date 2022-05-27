Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

