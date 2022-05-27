Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.