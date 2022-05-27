Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 58.6% in May

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.