Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 2,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.