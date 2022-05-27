Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

