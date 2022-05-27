Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ADDXF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.