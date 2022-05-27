Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADDXF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

