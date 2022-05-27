ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

