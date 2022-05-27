Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $50,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $63,445,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $61,955,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $41,490,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

