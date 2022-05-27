ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ADMA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 20,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $395.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.07. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 7.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.