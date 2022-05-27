Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.25 ($33.60).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.12) to GBX 2,630 ($33.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($43.56) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,235 ($28.12). 229,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,100. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,443.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,797.67. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,128 ($26.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($126,125.03). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis bought 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($198,876.04). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $35,827,209.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

