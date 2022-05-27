Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

NYSE AAP opened at $190.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

