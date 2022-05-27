Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

AAP stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

