Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 155.0% in May

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the April 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Human Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Human Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:AHI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.