Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

