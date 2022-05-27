Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $61.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

