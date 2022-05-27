Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

