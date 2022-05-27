Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

