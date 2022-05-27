Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 30th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

