Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
