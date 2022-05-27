Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

