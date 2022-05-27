Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.42.
About Air T (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
