Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.