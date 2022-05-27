Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $131.37.
