Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,146,100 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 2,135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,573.1 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Alfa stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.
