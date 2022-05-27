Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 68,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

