Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

