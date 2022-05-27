Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

