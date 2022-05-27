Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALLR opened at $2.06 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the 3rd line treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of 2nd line metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme.

