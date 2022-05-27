Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

