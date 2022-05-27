AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AWF stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

