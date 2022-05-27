Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

