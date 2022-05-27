Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Head to Head Contrast

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -148,214.64% -32.28% -28.87% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -134.64% -26.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 11 0 2.85 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 296.67%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.29%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 27.98 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.41 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 1.37 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.