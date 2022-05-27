Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
