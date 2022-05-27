Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of DRTS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
