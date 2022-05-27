Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

