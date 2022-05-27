Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,764 shares of company stock valued at $656,058 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

