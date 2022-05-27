Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

APELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.