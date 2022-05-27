Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Buys $26,150.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at $400,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,254. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.