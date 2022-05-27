AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.
Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltaGas (ATGFF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.