AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

