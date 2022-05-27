AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

