AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.88.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.52. 217,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,107. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.