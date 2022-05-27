AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 488,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,877. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 34.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

